Ukraine

Senior UCD academic resigns role over university’s ‘weak’ statement on Ukraine invasion

Professor Ben Tonra has resigned his vice principal for internationalisation and global engagement role at UCD over the university’s ‘weak’ Ukraine stance

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
1st March, 2022
Ben Tonra, a professor at UCD, announced he was stepping down from his role as UCD College of Social Sciences and Law’s vice principal for internationalisation and global engagement. Picture: Sinead Baker

A senior academic has resigned from a position at UCD, citing his concerns over the university’s “statements and response” to the invasion of Ukraine as the reason.

Ben Tonra, a professor at UCD’s School of Politics and International Relations, announced his resignation from the role of vice principal for internationalisation and global engagement on Twitter linking his criticism of the university’s position on Ukraine to “the role of the Confucius Institute...

