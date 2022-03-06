Reporting for the Kyiv Independent: ‘I’m just living day to day and trying my best to bring this news to the world’
With its Twitter following rising from 20,000 followers to 1.6 million in the space of a few weeks, reporters at the English-language Kyiv Independent are conscious of their responsibility to report accurately on the invasion
It was after 2am when Asami Terajima left the office of the Kyiv Independent on February 24, 2022. For days, the 21-year-old reporter had been pulling all-day shifts with her colleagues to keep on top of the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which had been escalating dangerously and had left the countries on the brink of all-out warfare. She needed a few hours’ sleep, and ideally a hot meal.
Instead Terajima woke, a few hours...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: Sinn Féin has accepted the Kremlin view of the world
The party’s dysfunctional relationship with the EU has been apparent for years. In 2019, its MEPs voted against a European Parliament resolution condemning Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its interference in European elections
Brian Keegan: Ukraine invasion has made a fast, decisive union out of slow, bureaucratic EU
Regardless of the outcome of Russia’s illegal war, there has been a profound, and perhaps permanent, change of mindset in the European approach
Financial sector ‘on the frontline’ in response to war in Ukraine, says City of London mayor
Vincent Keaveny, the first ever Irishman to hold the office, was responding to criticism at delay in implementing sanctions after the Russian invasion
Report from Ukraine: ‘This situation won’t be resolved until Putin is gone or is dead’
Oleksandr Proshuta, a sports journalist and commentator, on life on the ground in Kyiv and the fear that came with the attack on a nuclear power plant near his home city of Zaporizhzhya