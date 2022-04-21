Subscribe Today
Refugee groups to meet Taoiseach over centralised Ukrainian response

NGOs to call for national director to oversee operations

Cónal Thomas
21st April, 2022
Refugee groups to meet Taoiseach over centralised Ukrainian response
Cabinet heard on Wednesday that around 25,000 refugees had arrived in Ireland since Russia’s invasion began on February 24. Picture: Julien Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to meet migrant rights organisations and NGOs tomorrow as calls grow for centralised co-ordination to deal with the Ukrainian refugee crisis.

The meeting is to take place at government buildings and is focused on discussing the government’s response, greater resourcing, and cross-sectoral co-operation at both national and local level.

NGOs, including the Irish Refugee Council and Doras, are also likely to push for a national director of...

