On the ground in Ukraine: ‘These guys walked around expecting people to thank them as liberators’

The sound of artillery fire repeatedly echoed across Zolochiv on Tuesday, a sharp crack-crack ringing out in the small town in the Kharkiv region. Shakhov Serhii, a local taxi driver, stiffened his face, but after a moment grinned and announced: “That's us firing at the Russians.”

Zolochiv, sits in the region of Kharkiv in north-east Ukraine, around 10 kilometres from the frontline of the fighting as Ukrainian forces are inching the Kremlin's army...