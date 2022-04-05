O’Brien to invoke emergency powers to house Ukrainian refugees

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has said he will invoke emergency powers to stimulate building of "temporary- or semi-permanent accommodation" for Ukrainian refugees within two weeks.

The state has said it is expected that up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees will arrive in Ireland as a result of the war in their home country.

Estimates calculated by the Department of Housing have forecast up to 35,000 homes will be required in Ireland to meet...