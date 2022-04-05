Subscribe Today
Ukraine

O’Brien to invoke emergency powers to house Ukrainian refugees

The state expects up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Ireland

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
5th April, 2022
O'Brien to invoke emergency powers to house Ukrainian refugees
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing.

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has said he will invoke emergency powers to stimulate building of "temporary- or semi-permanent accommodation" for Ukrainian refugees within two weeks.

The state has said it is expected that up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees will arrive in Ireland as a result of the war in their home country.

Estimates calculated by the Department of Housing have forecast up to 35,000 homes will be required in Ireland to meet...

