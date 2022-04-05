O’Brien to invoke emergency powers to house Ukrainian refugees
The state expects up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Ireland
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, has said he will invoke emergency powers to stimulate building of "temporary- or semi-permanent accommodation" for Ukrainian refugees within two weeks.
The state has said it is expected that up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees will arrive in Ireland as a result of the war in their home country.
Estimates calculated by the Department of Housing have forecast up to 35,000 homes will be required in Ireland to meet...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ukraine’s ‘Irish battalion’ helps to liberate village near Kyiv
The group of men, who left this country a month ago, travelled to Nova Basan to take on the Russian forces and captured seven Russian soldiers in the process
Varadkar in high-level discussions about future of Aughinish refinery
Tánaiste holds talks with Europe as part of efforts to safeguard 480 jobs at Limerick alumina refinery plant owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
Michael Brennan: Zelenskyy to address Leinster House as state grapples with refugee numbers
The Ukrainian president will speak via videolink on Wednesday, while the government takes on the task of finding accommodation for thousands of refugees
Dispatch from Kyiv: A city thirsting for peace – and for beer
There is cautious optimism in Kyiv about the potential for peace, but most people are just happy to be able to buy alcohol again. In his weekly report from the Ukrainian capital, sports journalist Oleksandr Proshuta writes of a surreal week