New oversight body planned for Ukrainian refugees after NGO criticism
Move is in response to complaints about a lack of coordination and gaps in the current strategy
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
The government is to establish a new structure to oversee the housing of Ukrainian refugees, following complaints from non-governmental organisations about a lack of coordination and gaps in the current plan, the Business Post has learned.
A group of the country’s most senior civil servants from the departments dealing with the influx of Ukrainian people fleeing Russia’s invasion is now working on proposals for a new structure. These are expected to be brought...
