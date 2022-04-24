Subscribe Today
Log In

Ukraine

New oversight body planned for Ukrainian refugees after NGO criticism

Move is in response to complaints about a lack of coordination and gaps in the current strategy

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Donal MacNamee - avatar

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th April, 2022
New oversight body planned for Ukrainian refugees after NGO criticism
The sleeping area at the Global Expo reception centre in Warsaw. In Ireland, there are increasing concerns at government level about the ability to provide medium and long-term accommodation for refugees arriving from Ukraine. Picture: Getty

The government is to establish a new structure to oversee the housing of Ukrainian refugees, following complaints from non-governmental organisations about a lack of coordination and gaps in the current plan, the Business Post has learned.

A group of the country’s most senior civil servants from the departments dealing with the influx of Ukrainian people fleeing Russia’s invasion is now working on proposals for a new structure. These are expected to be brought...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Aleksandrs Vorohta and Aleksandra Zwidryn, with Ukranians Emiliia Buhlak and Tatiana Buhlak whom they are hosting, and Alan Tobin, a Fine Gael councillor in Ashbourne: community support is giving vital help to the new arrivals, says Tobin. Picture: Bryan Meade

‘We need to get them into a routine, with jobs’: As families open their doors to Ukrainian refugees, gaps in the state’s response are emerging

Ukraine Killian Woods
People board a train to Kyiv on April 22, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. Last week, the capital had 44 straight hours without air raid alerts, according to Oleksandr Proshuta

Dispatch from Ukraine: ‘There’s all this movement in Kyiv, like normal, but then there’s news from elsewhere that brings us back to reality’

Ukraine Oleksandr Proshuta
A rocket embedded in the ground in Lysychansk, Donbass, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

‘Mariupol will not be the only besieged area’: Fears grow for Donbass as Russia targets Ukraine’s east

Ukraine Donal MacNamee
Volunteers working in a Ukraine donation shop on Clarendon Street in Dublin 2. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Expert groups told Taoiseach state was relying too heavily on volunteers in Ukrainian refugee response

Ukraine Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1