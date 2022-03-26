‘Mariupol, I would say, does not exist any more’: Stories from a city wiped out by Putin’s war

Borys Al-Khasan was down on his knees, prying his cat free from beneath a sofa, when he heard the explosion that razed his home to the ground. A vase flew over his head and smashed against the opposite wall. The ground vibrated around him. “It was so loud,” he said.

The 24-year-old marine engineer wasn’t at home when the blast happened. He’s from Mariupol, so he had spent the previous fortnight hunkered down...