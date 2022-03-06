Marion McKeone: US partisanship on pause as politicians agree package for Ukraine

As Russia intensifies its onslaught in Ukraine, Republicans and Democrats are preparing to authorise at least $10 billion, and possible as much as $15 billion, in an emergency humanitarian and defence package that is expected to pass by next Friday.

In their single strongest show of bipartisanship since the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, the leaders of both parties, and the house and senate appropriations committees, signalled they would vote for US president Joe Biden’s package...