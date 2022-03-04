Subscribe Today
Log In

Ukraine

Lucinda Creighton: Putin apologist Orbán demonstrates how Hungary is the EU’s weak link

The formerly liberal Hungarian prime minister may have miscalculated in blocking military supplies from transit through his country to Ukraine, and it could cost him dearly in support both at home and abroad

Lucinda Creighton
4th March, 2022
Lucinda Creighton: Putin apologist Orbán demonstrates how Hungary is the EU’s weak link
‘On Monday morning Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister, convened a meeting of the country’s national security committee. It was announced that the government would close the Hungarian border for arms shipments to Ukraine.’ Picture: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Image

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted one of the most politically significant weeks in the history of the EU. Vladimir Putin has created more momentum and purpose within the European project than at any time since the founding treaties.

The emergency meeting of the European Council which took place last Sunday was a watershed moment. European heads of state and government agreed to mobilise to deploy armaments to assist the Ukrainian resistance movement....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Yaryna Chornohuz: ‘Western journalists, you all think this war is new. But it isn’t – it started in 2014, and it killed my boyfriend.’

‘I’m not afraid of death’: The women on the frontlines of Ukraine’s resistance

Ukraine Donal MacNamee
Volunteers in Berlin wait for refugees. ‘Ireland should be standing tall and stating clearly that we will play our part in helping to keep people alive on the ground in Ukraine and helping with the enormous crisis that is the flow of Ukrainians leaving their country.’ Picture: Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images

Susan O’Keeffe: The row about our neutral status is unnecessary at this fragile, fraught time

Ukraine Susan O'Keeffe
Maksym Savych pictured with members of the platoon he has just been appointed to lead, some of whom travelled with him from Ireland to fight in the conflict

Irish-Ukrainian appointed commander of 15-man platoon in Russia conflict

Ukraine Donal MacNamee
Ben Tonra, a professor at UCD, announced he was stepping down from his role as UCD College of Social Sciences and Law’s vice principal for internationalisation and global engagement. Picture: Sinead Baker

Senior UCD academic resigns role over university’s ‘weak’ statement on Ukraine invasion

Ukraine Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1