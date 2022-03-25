Subscribe Today
Log In

Ukraine

Lucinda Creighton: It is time to call Putin’s bluff and impose a no-fly zone

It is simply deluded to believe that a policy of non-intervention in Ukraine will stop Putin on his quest to replicate the USSR

Lucinda Creighton
25th March, 2022
Lucinda Creighton: It is time to call Putin’s bluff and impose a no-fly zone
‘The policy of appeasement has failed. The weakness and permissiveness of Nato, the US and EU over two decades has only served to embolden Vladimir Putin and confirm his view that he may act with impunity.’ Picture: Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty

Underestimating the malignity of Vladimir Putin was the fatal western flaw that ultimately enabled the Russian leader to invade Ukraine and unleash war. It is that same naive underestimation of this evil man that will embolden Putin and result in tens of thousands more being needlessly slaughtered, unless a concerted and coordinated decision is made to stop him.

The famous phrase that we hear again and again in relation to the Second World War –...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Like a civil war’: Russians in Ireland on how the invasion of Ukraine is hitting home

Ukraine Sarah Taaffe-Maguire
Anna Krys: ‘I used to organise workshops for refugees. I remember thinking how hard it must be to be a refugeee. Now I am one.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

'I remember thinking how hard it must be to be a refugee, now I am one’

Ukraine Emmet Ryan
Not even Vladimir Putin knows how the catastrophe he has unleashed will end. Picture: AFP via Getty

Vincent Boland: China won’t want to be on Putin’s losing team

Ukraine Vincent Boland
Oleksandr Proshuta: The Mariupol tragedy left me speechless. To aim an attack on somewhere where people were hiding, mostly children – I could only shake my head.

Dispatch from Ukraine: ‘We must fight until we win. The war should end on our terms’

Ukraine Oleksandr Proshuta

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1