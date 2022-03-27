Subscribe Today
Log In

Ukraine

‘Leaving was the toughest decision I have ever made in my life’: How a Ukrainian refugee escaped the hell of war

Olena Flanahan left Ukraine with her baby daughter Santa, and after a traumatic journey through three countries, is now staying in a hotel in Tralee in Co Kerry

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
27th March, 2022
‘Leaving was the toughest decision I have ever made in my life’: How a Ukrainian refugee escaped the hell of war
Olena Flanahan with her baby daughter Santa in Tralee, Co Kerry: ‘A long queue of women with children stood out in my memory.’ Picture: Domnick Walsh

After being forced to leave her husband behind and an arduous journey through three countries with her infant daughter, Olena Flanahan is enjoying some tranquillity in the Irish countryside.

The 28-year-old Ukrainian woman arrived in Ireland on March 12 with Santa, her 17-month-old daughter, after a nearly two-week journey which started with air-raid sirens in Odessa. Her story is similar to those of thousands of others who have made it to Ireland having fled Ukraine.

She...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Vladimir Putin, Russian president, at a rally in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow last week: covert moves on social media have formed an important part of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: Russia is fighting two wars, and it is winning the one on western influence

Ukraine Elaine Byrne
Sophie Magennis, EU office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees: ‘The speed at which these refugees have come into Europe marks this out as so different from what has come before’

Escaping war: ‘We are already reaching the scenario of four million refugees that we published only two weeks ago’

Ukraine Daniel Murray
Yulia Romanyuk, a refugee from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, on O’Connell Street in Dublin. Picture: Bryan Meade

Tent camps likely to be needed within weeks amid surge in Ukrainian refugees

Ukraine Michael Brennan
People lining up for supplies at a supermarket in Kyiv. Barbers and coffee shops have reopened in recent days. Picture: Getty

Inside Ukraine: ‘Kyiv is trying to reopen. Most of the barber shops near me and the coffee shops have reopened’

Ukraine Oleksandr Proshuta

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1