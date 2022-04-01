Subscribe Today
Ukraine

Irish-Ukrainian troops help liberate village outside Kyiv

Stanislav Lapko and Maksym Savych were part of a platoon that captured seven Russian soldiers

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st April, 2022
Irish-Ukrainian troops help liberate village outside Kyiv
Stanislav Lapko standing over captured Russian troops on Thursday.

A group of Ukrainian men who left Ireland to fight in the war have said they have helped liberate a village near Kyiv from Putin’s forces, capturing seven Russian soldiers in the process.

A platoon of men led by Maksym Savych, a 23-year-old Ukrainian who lived in Laois until recently, were involved in a battle at Nova Basan, a settlement to the east of Ukraine’s capital city, last week.

Photos supplied...

