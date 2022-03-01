Irish-Ukrainian appointed commander of 15-man platoon in Russia conflict

On Sunday night, Maksym Savych left Ireland to take up arms in his country’s fight against the Russian invasion.

Less than two days later, he has already been appointed commander of a 15-person platoon which is readying itself for action as Kyiv fights off shelling from the Russian army.

Savych, a Ukrainian native who lives in Laois, told the Business Post he had been appointed to lead a platoon of recruits by a...