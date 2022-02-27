Ireland pushes for removal of Russia from Swift global banking system
Work is under way in the EU on a third sanctions package, which includes banning Russia from Swift, and compiling another list of individuals to be sanctioned
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Ireland is to push for harsher sanctions on Russia, including expelling the country from the Swift global bank payment system, according to Thomas Byrne, the Minister of State for European Affairs.
A new package of EU sanctions could be agreed within days, as countries which were initially reluctant to compromise energy supplies changing their stance as the invasion of Ukraine continues.
Ireland backed blocking Russia’s access to the Swift system last week, but countries including...
Related Stories
Report from Kyiv: ‘We never really believed it would happen like this and come from all directions’
Oleksandr Proshuta, a basketball journalist and commentator in Kyiv, shares a first-person account of life in the besieged capital since Wednesday
Kyiv endures Russian onslaught as Ukraine battles for its survival
Local reports described intense street gunfights and explosions in the centre of the capital, as residents fled in their tens of thousands
Marion McKeone: As Ukraine burns, the West’s failure to rein in Putin comes home to roost
Decades of bad decisions have left the Western powers effectively helpless to intervene in the unfolding horror in eastern Europe
EU set to hit Russia with tougher sanctions for Ukraine aggression
The superpower looks increasingly likely to be removed from the Swift banking message system in the coming days