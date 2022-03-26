Inside Ukraine: ‘Kyiv is trying to reopen. Most of the barber shops near me and the coffee shops have reopened’
In his weekly dispatch from Ukraine, sports journalist Oleksandr Proshuta reports from the capital Kyiv where the inhabitants, under constant threat of Russian shelling, are trying to find a balance between staying as safe as possible and living a normal life
On Thursday I heard a noise that spooked me. Fortunately, it was our jets and artillery moving. It was also the one month mark of the war and people are still trying to survive, not just physically, but economically.
The week passed by pretty slowly, but it was a noisy one.
The incident at the start of the week, when the Russians hit a big mall in another part of Kyiv, was very loud. It...
