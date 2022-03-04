‘I’m not afraid of death’: The women on the frontlines of Ukraine’s resistance
Across the besieged country, tens of thousands of women are taking up arms to fight Russia’s advance. Here, three of them tell their stories
Yaryna Chornohuz clearly remembers the day when her whole world shattered.
It was January 22, 2020, and she was stationed in the Donbass region of Ukraine with her volunteer battalion. Chornohuz was fighting to defend the Donbass zone against Russian troops, as part of a conflict in the region that had raged for more than six years.
It was then that she got the worst news she could hear. Her boyfriend, Mykola Sorochuk, was dead, killed by...
