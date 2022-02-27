Subscribe Today
Ukraine

‘I’m afraid to go, but I just have to’: The Irish-resident Ukrainians heading east to fight against Russia

Up to a dozen Ukrainian men living in Ireland plan to return to their homeland to fight the invading force, and could make the trip back as early as tonight

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
27th February, 2022
'I'm afraid to go, but I just have to': The Irish-resident Ukrainians heading east to fight against Russia
Maksym Savych, Pavlo Serdiuk and Roman Serdiuk, who all live in Ireland, are heading back to their homeland of Ukraine to help resist Russia’s invasion

A group of Ukrainian men living in Ireland have banded together with a plan to travel home to take up arms for their country, arguing that it is “everyone’s duty” to fight against the Russian invasion.

Pavlo Serdiuk, a 23-year-old plumber living in Co Cork, hopes that up to a dozen men will make the trip back to Ukraine as early as tonight. He is marshalling the group along with his...

