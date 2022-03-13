Subscribe Today
Log In

Ukraine

Ian Guider: Fallout on Aughinish mustn’t tempt us to ease off on sanctions against Russia

The sanctions were always going to have an impact beyond Russia but all countries must stand firm for them to work

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
13th March, 2022
Ian Guider: Fallout on Aughinish mustn’t tempt us to ease off on sanctions against Russia
Aughinish Alumina: the Russian-owned plant in Co Limerick accounts for 1 per cent of all Irish carbon emissions. Picture: Press 22

Just how far is this country prepared to go to support the people of Ukraine, who are suffering unimaginable horrors due to the Russian invasion of their country?

We have admirably opened our borders to thousands of refugees, sent millions of euro in humanitarian aid and joined in the moves to exclude Russia from the Swift banking system when many other European countries were wavering.

It’s been impossible to avoid members of government on the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Oil price inflation: the crisis in Ukraine has sent prices soaring. PIcture: Bloomberg

Could Russia’s war in Ukraine trigger a fresh recession across Europe?

Ukraine Lorcan Allen
The future: ‘Our addiction to fossil fuels has to end. Politicians need to start being honest with voters and consumers about what this means and what it is going to cost’

Aidan Regan: If we’re serious about supporting Ukraine, and saving the planet, we should immediately ban all Russian fossil-fuel imports

Ukraine Aidan Regan
Mark Mellett, former Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces: ‘There’s a remarkable opportunity for Ireland around the development of offshore energy’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Mellett: Ireland’s best answer to Russian power is renewable energy

Ukraine Emmet Ryan
Refugees from Ukraine wait for transportation after crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border in Medyka, southeastern Poland: more than 1.3 million people have arrived in Poland, out of an estimated two million who have fled the war. Picture: Getty

Safe haven: How Ireland is helping the dispossessed of Ukraine to start new lives

Ukraine Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1