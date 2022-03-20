Subscribe Today
Ukraine

'I remember thinking how hard it must be to be a refugee, now I am one’

Kyiv couple were in New York when the Russian invasion began and they decided to fly to Dublin where Krys had friends from her time working in the city between 2014 and 2019. Now all she wants to do is return home to rebuild her country

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
20th March, 2022
Anna Krys: ‘I used to organise workshops for refugees. I remember thinking how hard it must be to be a refugeee. Now I am one.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Anna Krys was in New York with her boyfriend Pavel, who had just completed the New York Bar exam, when the invasion of their home nation began.

The couple had planned to go on holiday before heading back home to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Instead they arrived in Ireland last Sunday, and are staying with friends in Dublin for now.

“When I was living in Ireland, I organised different events around diversity in tech. We...

