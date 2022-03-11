‘I need to be here, I’m not going to leave’: The medics fighting to save lives in Ukraine
Doctors, nurses and paramedics are working in extraordinary conditions as the Russian invasion intensifies, yet they are resolute in their will to stay and care for the casualties of war
She had small braids, fixed with hairpins. That much Sergei Shapovalov can remember. She was three years old, white as a ghost and smeared with blood. Her parents were dead, two other children from her street too. It was 10.40pm on a cold Ukrainian night, and Shapovalov cradled her as he carried her to hospital. She was badly hurt, but she survived.
Of all the unspeakable images emerging from Ukraine over recent weeks, the worst...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Land of ten thousand welcomes: Meet the Irish people taking in Ukrainian refugees
From Irish-based Ukrainians bringing their families to safety, to those of us moved by the horrors of the war impulsively reaching out a helping hand, more than 10,000 people here have so far opened their doors to those fleeing the conflict
Susan O’Keeffe: The elephant in the room is Ukraine’s isolation
Political leaders in Europe and beyond may be sympathetic and supportive yet the invaded land remains outside the realm of nations that will be physically defended against aggressors
Marion McKeone: US partisanship on pause as politicians agree package for Ukraine
As Capitol Hill moves to agree an aid package of between $10 billion and $15 billion for Ukraine, the crisis has created that rarest of things: a united front between Democrats and Republicans
Analysis: How the invasion of Ukraine will hit global food security
While the fallout of the Russian assault on Ukraine is being felt in the energy markets, conflict in a region that supplies over a third of the world’s wheat could have serious consequences for the global food supply system