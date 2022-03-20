Subscribe Today
Ukraine

Households and firms face soaring prices for two years, ESRI to warn

The think tank has abandoned its previous forecasts for inflation to peak in the coming months, while a new review into energy security is to propose a state-owned ‘non-commercial’ LNG terminal and ways to fast-track clean energy projects

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
20th March, 2022
Households and firms face soaring prices for two years, ESRI to warn
Shoppers on Grafton Street in Dublin: the uncertainty caused by the invasion of Ukraine will affect households’ decisions on consumption

Businesses and households face soaring prices for two years as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a leading think tank is set to warn.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) will also say that the public finances will come under increasing strain as the country struggles to cope with higher economic costs, including the spending required to support up to 100,000 displaced Ukrainians arriving in Ireland.

It comes as the Business Post...

