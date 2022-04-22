Expert groups told Taoiseach state was relying too heavily on volunteers in Ukrainian refugee response
Leading NGOs told government in a letter that they were concerned about the lack of ‘coordination and coherence’ of the country’s refugee response
Leading migrant rights organisations told the government they were “deeply concerned” about the lack of “coordination and coherence” of the country’s response to the Ukraine refugee crisis before a significant meeting this morning.
Leading figures in 43 charities and NGOs around the country told Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, that the government was relying too much on a volunteer-led approach, and said the strategy was not “appropriate, realistic nor sustainable”....
