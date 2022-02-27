Subscribe Today
EU set to hit Russia with tougher sanctions

The superpower looks increasingly likely to be removed from the Swift banking message system in the coming days

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Marion McKeone
27th February, 2022
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard on a road in western Kyiv yesterday morning, following a night of fierce clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces around the capital. Picture: Getty

EU leaders are set to impose harsher sanctions on Russia in the coming days, including blocking the country’s access to the Swift global banking system.

As Russian forces pushed towards Kyiv yesterday, meeting heavy Ukrainian resistance, work continued on how the West can respond to the aggression shown by Russian president Vladimir Putin over the past week.

Ireland was among a group of EU member states last week that had backed removing Russia...

