Elaine Byrne: Russia is fighting two wars, and it is winning the one on western influence

Our understanding in Ireland of the unprovoked atrocities committed on Ukrainian soil by Russian aggressors originates primarily from western journalists and the adept social media communications by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian citizens.

We are not alone in that. In essence, the West is speaking and listening to itself. In a recent tweet of astonishing clarity, the research director of Demos, a London-based think tank, said: “When we say Kyiv is winning the information...