Dispatch from Ukraine: ‘Unless the Russians raze Kyiv to the ground, it’ll be impossible for them to take it’
Oleksandr Proshuta, a Ukrainian sports journalist and basketball commentator, shares his account of life in Kyiv over the past week, with Russian forces expected to mount a full-scale attack within the next few days
There’s the physical and the emotional. The physical is okay. In Kyiv, the situation is pretty stable for the last week. We hear single explosions here and there. On Wednesday, in another part of the city, a jet was shot down and landed on a house, destroying the house. Outside of incidents like that, life is okay.
On Wednesday, I moved back to my apartment. When I went to go to sleep I...
