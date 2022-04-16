Dispatch from Ukraine: ‘The general mood here is that until May 9, Russia’s annual victory day, we won’t have peace’

Last week was the first one where the war really touched me personally. Arkadiy, a distant relative of mine, was killed near Zaporizhzhya. He was around 35, had children and had moved back from the Czech Republic when the war started because he wanted to be part of something good. He was volunteering, transporting humanitarian aid in the region. The Russians shot him in his car, and his friend was killed too.

I can’t say I...