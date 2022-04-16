Subscribe Today
Ukraine

Dispatch from Ukraine: ‘The general mood here is that until May 9, Russia’s annual victory day, we won’t have peace’

In his letter this week, Oleksandr Proshuta, a sports journalist, finds that life is getting back to normal in Kyiv, but also hears the terrible news that a relative has been shot dead while transporting humanitarian aid near Zaporizhzhya

Oleksandr Proshuta
16th April, 2022
A firefighter in front of a damaged building in the Borodyanka region of Kyiv in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Last week was the first one where the war really touched me personally. Arkadiy, a distant relative of mine, was killed near Zaporizhzhya. He was around 35, had children and had moved back from the Czech Republic when the war started because he wanted to be part of something good. He was volunteering, transporting humanitarian aid in the region. The Russians shot him in his car, and his friend was killed too.

I can’t say I...

