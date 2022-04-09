Dispatch from Ukraine: ‘Hope is what we have. Hope that we in Kyiv continue to be safe and that those who are not safe will be soon’

Thursday was the first time, since it all started, that I left my district. It was a nice day, 20C outside and sunny, so I went to visit Rusanivka, a man-made island and neighbourhood surrounded by a canal on the left bank of Kyiv.

It was a pretty emotional experience for me. Rusanivka was built in the 1960s and it’s quite lovely. I tend to walk there every ten days in normal times, even in...