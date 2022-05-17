Subscribe Today
Ukraine

Dispatch from Ukraine: ‘A complete win for us would be if Russia ceases to be a powerful country’

Ukrainian sports journalist Oleksandr Proshuta explains what victory would look like to the people of Ukraine in his latest dispatch from Kyiv

Oleksandr Proshuta
17th May, 2022
Dispatch from Ukraine: ‘A complete win for us would be if Russia ceases to be a powerful country’
A woman hugs her family and friends after arriving back in Kyiv from Poland: many Ukrainians are heading back to their homeland as the focus of the war shifts towards the east of the country. Picture: Getty

Nobody knows when and how the war will end. My initial thought was it would last five days. I was completely wrong. It could have ended in five days but, if it had, it would have meant we would have lost completely and I wouldn’t be talking to you.

As I write this, it’s day 79 and we’re still here. Last Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far. There are...

