Subscribe Today
Log In

Ukraine

Dan O’Brien: We can no longer ‘gamble on peace’ or free-ride on the security efforts of others

Ireland should move to maximise the security and defence of its citizens, which is the first duty of the state, in a world that has suddenly become more dangerous

Dan O'Brien
5th March, 2022
Dan O’Brien: We can no longer ‘gamble on peace’ or free-ride on the security efforts of others
In this more dangerous new world, Ireland needs the protection of being in a defensive coalition. Picture: Irish Defence Forces

These past ten days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine have rocked Europe to its foundations and sent shock waves around the world. Vladimir Putin’s full-scale attack on a neighbouring country of close to 50 million people could bring death and destruction back to Europe on a scale not seen since World War II.

The reaction of the continent’s democratic actors has been remarkably swift. The EU, a construct not built for speed, immediately...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Russian president Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the then US president Donald Trump at the 2017 G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Donald Trump hoist by his own Putin petard

Ukraine Marion McKeone
Yaryna Chornohuz: ‘Western journalists, you all think this war is new. But it isn’t – it started in 2014, and it killed my boyfriend.’

‘I’m not afraid of death’: The women on the frontlines of Ukraine’s resistance

Ukraine Donal MacNamee
Volunteers in Berlin wait for refugees. ‘Ireland should be standing tall and stating clearly that we will play our part in helping to keep people alive on the ground in Ukraine and helping with the enormous crisis that is the flow of Ukrainians leaving their country.’ Picture: Hannibal Hanschke/Getty Images

Susan O’Keeffe: The row about our neutral status is unnecessary at this fragile, fraught time

Ukraine Susan O'Keeffe
‘On Monday morning Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister, convened a meeting of the country’s national security committee. It was announced that the government would close the Hungarian border for arms shipments to Ukraine.’ Picture: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Image

Lucinda Creighton: Putin apologist Orbán demonstrates how Hungary is the EU’s weak link

Ukraine Lucinda Creighton

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1