Ukraine

Builders to warn of limited options to house refugees at crisis meeting

Construction figures to push back against plans for ‘prefab villages’ for Ukrainian refugees, fearing reputational damage

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
10th April, 2022
Builders to warn of limited options to house refugees at crisis meeting
Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, will invoke emergency powers to stimulate building of ‘temporary or semi-permanent accommodation’ for Ukrainian refugees within two weeks

Members of the country’s construction and property sectors will warn the government tomorrow of a limited capacity to address the shortage of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

They are also expected to push back against any plans for “prefab villages” over fears of reputational damage, at a crisis summit organised by Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing.

The move comes as the Business Post has learned that county councils tasked...

