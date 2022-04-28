Baggot St hospital a ‘perfect example’ of a vacant building that can house Ukrainian refugees

Eamon Ryan, the Minister for the Environment, has described a former Victorian hospital as a “perfect example” of how vacant buildings can be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

The Royal City of Dublin Hospital on Upper Baggot Street, a large Victorian red-brick building was built in 1832 but was closed down in 1987. Commonly known as Baggot Street hospital, it was used by the HSE for some health services but has been largely...