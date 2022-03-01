Subscribe Today
Analysis: Will Russia’s war spur trade diversification?

In today’s increasingly turbulent world the costs of diversification are dwarfed by the potential and likely costs of disruptions

Michael Spence
1st March, 2022
‘There was initial resistance by major EU countries to excluding Russia from Swift, and when the decision was made, only “selected” banks were affected.’ Picture: Getty

Building resilience has become something of a mantra in recent years, particularly during the pandemic. But action to boost economic security and advance diversification has been slow. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, this might be about to change.

In the decades after World War II, economic actors worldwide put considerable – and growing – faith in a broad-based international commitment to a relatively open global economy. Unlike in the more distant past,...

