Analysis: How the invasion of Ukraine will hit global food security

The Dublin office of Stone X, an international trading and brokerage firm that specialises in agricultural commodities, resembled a scene from Wall Street, the 1980s movie, last week.

Phones were constantly ringing as nervous clients called their brokers to lock in prices for key food commodities such as wheat, maize and oilseeds. They were moving urgently because the Russian invasion of Ukraine had sent shockwaves through financial and commodity markets over the last two weeks...