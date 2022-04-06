Subscribe Today
Ukraine

‘Although you are a neutral country, you are not remaining neutral to the disasters that Russia has brought to Ukraine’

Zelelenskyy gets prolonged standing ovation in the Dáil and calls on Irish government to support tougher sanctions against Russia

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th April, 2022
‘Although you are a neutral country, you are not remaining neutral to the disasters that Russia has brought to Ukraine’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, addresses a joint sitting of both Dáil and Seanad Éireann this morning. Picture: Maxwells

As soon as Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered his trademark “Slava Ukraini” sign-off to his speech, he got a standing ovation from TDs and Senators.

That phrase, which translates as "glory to Ukraine," was also used by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Environment and opposition party leaders.

It summed up the overwhelming political support for Ukraine in the Dáil chamber.

