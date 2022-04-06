‘Although you are a neutral country, you are not remaining neutral to the disasters that Russia has brought to Ukraine’
Zelelenskyy gets prolonged standing ovation in the Dáil and calls on Irish government to support tougher sanctions against Russia
As soon as Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered his trademark “Slava Ukraini” sign-off to his speech, he got a standing ovation from TDs and Senators.
That phrase, which translates as "glory to Ukraine," was also used by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Environment and opposition party leaders.
It summed up the overwhelming political support for Ukraine in the Dáil chamber.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
O’Brien to invoke emergency powers to house Ukrainian refugees
The state expects up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Ireland
Ukraine’s ‘Irish battalion’ helps to liberate village near Kyiv
The group of men, who left this country a month ago, travelled to Nova Basan to take on the Russian forces and captured seven Russian soldiers in the process
Varadkar in high-level discussions about future of Aughinish refinery
Tánaiste holds talks with Europe as part of efforts to safeguard 480 jobs at Limerick alumina refinery plant owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska
Michael Brennan: Zelenskyy to address Leinster House as state grapples with refugee numbers
The Ukrainian president will speak via videolink on Wednesday, while the government takes on the task of finding accommodation for thousands of refugees