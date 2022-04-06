‘Although you are a neutral country, you are not remaining neutral to the disasters that Russia has brought to Ukraine’

As soon as Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered his trademark “Slava Ukraini” sign-off to his speech, he got a standing ovation from TDs and Senators.

That phrase, which translates as "glory to Ukraine," was also used by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Environment and opposition party leaders.

It summed up the overwhelming political support for Ukraine in the Dáil chamber.