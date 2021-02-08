Subscribe Today
Northern Ireland Protocol does not have to be ditched, says Gove

British cabinet minister strikes more conciliatory tone at House of Commons European scrutiny committee today following strident letter to EU last week

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
8th February, 2021
Northern Ireland Protocol does not have to be ditched, says Gove
Michael Gove suggested that the EU had opened a ‘Pandora’s Box‘ by moving to trigger Article 16 at the end of January. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Northern Ireland Protocol does not have to be “ditched” in order to resolve the issues around getting goods into the North, Michael Gove has said.

The British cabinet minister claimed in a letter to the EU last week that the protocol was causing a “number of pressing problems” in Northern Ireland and issued a series of six demands to help solve them.

The letter‘s strident tone, which came in the...

