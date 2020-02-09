British government plans event series to promote ‘Global Britain’

British government and academic institutions are planning a spate of events across Ireland over the coming months in line with Boris Johnson’s vision for a “Global Britain”, the Business Post has learned.
In recent months, the British Prime Minister has used the slogan to outline his hopes for a post-Brexit Britain as an outward-facing trading nation.
British government sources have indicated that a number of outreach events will be held here...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team