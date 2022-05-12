What to watch, play and listen to: Conversations with Friends, an in-depth look at the Liffey and Joe Wicks on his childhood
A six-part RTÉ series looks at life on Dublin’s main river while the first episodes of the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends starts on Wednesday with a double bill
Reviews and previews by Nadine O’Regan, Emmanuel Kehoe, Jennifer Gannon and Jenny Murphy Byrne
TV Picks of the Week
Conversations with Friends, Wednesday, 9.35pm, RTÉ One
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
What to watch and listen to this week: Maeve Binchy, Will Young and the history of the sliotar
The adored author is remembered on the tenth anniversary of her death and RTÉ’s Brainstorm asks whether your accent can affect your job prospects
What to watch and listen to this week: A dramatic portrayal of Oscar Wilde’s shocking fall from grace
A one-off drama depicts Oscar Wilde’s ordeal in Reading Gaol, while a documentary follows the reconstruction of Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic cabin
Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Coogan fashions laughs from chaos in a slippery satire
More complex than comedic, Chivalry on Channel 4 confounds the viewer’s expectations at every turn as it satirises Hollywood in the wake of #MeToo
Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Odenkirk answers the Call for the last time, but in fine style
The return of Better Call Saul for its sixth and final season is a bona fide TV event, and a tour de force of magnetic acting