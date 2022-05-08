What to watch and listen to this week: Maeve Binchy, Will Young and the history of the sliotar
The adored author is remembered on the tenth anniversary of her death and RTÉ’s Brainstorm asks whether your accent can affect your job prospects
TV PICKS OF THE WEEK
Maeve Binchy: The Magic of the Ordinary, Monday, 9.35pm, RTÉ One
Maeve Binchy has been heralded as the most successful Irish writer ever, with 43 million sales worldwide. This hour-long special comes in advance of the tenth anniversary of her death in July, and features Maeve’s husband, children’s author Gordon Snell, and relatives, friends, critics and other authors. Incidentally, this writer was once on the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
What to watch and listen to this week: A dramatic portrayal of Oscar Wilde’s shocking fall from grace
A one-off drama depicts Oscar Wilde’s ordeal in Reading Gaol, while a documentary follows the reconstruction of Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic cabin
Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Coogan fashions laughs from chaos in a slippery satire
More complex than comedic, Chivalry on Channel 4 confounds the viewer’s expectations at every turn as it satirises Hollywood in the wake of #MeToo
Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Odenkirk answers the Call for the last time, but in fine style
The return of Better Call Saul for its sixth and final season is a bona fide TV event, and a tour de force of magnetic acting
What to watch and listen to this week: Detective chases cold case of her own dead daughter to Dublin
A largely Irish cast led by Paula Malcomson carries new drama Redemption, while the reincarnation story Life After Life is brought to the small screen