What to watch and listen to this week: A dramatic portrayal of Oscar Wilde’s shocking fall from grace

TV PICKS OF THE WEEK

Prisoner C33, Tonight, 9pm, BBC Four

Think of poor old Oscar Wilde, banged up in dismal Reading Gaol picking oakum (earlier he had been forced to work on a treadmill) while seeking out the “little tent of blue” above his exercise yard. In Trevor Nunn’s new one-off drama, he is played by Toby Stephens (best known as the James Bond villain Gustav Graves in Die Another...