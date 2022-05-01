What to watch and listen to this week: A dramatic portrayal of Oscar Wilde’s shocking fall from grace
A one-off drama depicts Oscar Wilde’s ordeal in Reading Gaol, while a documentary follows the reconstruction of Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctic cabin
TV PICKS OF THE WEEK
Prisoner C33, Tonight, 9pm, BBC Four
Think of poor old Oscar Wilde, banged up in dismal Reading Gaol picking oakum (earlier he had been forced to work on a treadmill) while seeking out the “little tent of blue” above his exercise yard. In Trevor Nunn’s new one-off drama, he is played by Toby Stephens (best known as the James Bond villain Gustav Graves in Die Another...
