TV Review: Privilege goes on trial in BBC’s latest drama
Showtrial gets deeper under the skin than the usual police procedural
Showtrial (BBC One)
Kin (RTÉ One)
The Irish Wedding (RTÉ One)
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
TV Review: Lurid retelling of Clinton and Lewinsky loses by a nose
Facial prosthetics loom large in Ryan Murphy’s lacklustre miniseries about Bill Clinton’s infamous dalliance with Monica Lewinsky
Appetite for Distraction
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, podcasts and video games out there
Radio and theatre: Seasonal thrills with spooky RTÉ podcasts
RTÉ Radio enters the Halloween spirit with scary stories for children, as well as some vintage Dracula coverage and a short story that’s definitely not for the faint-hearted