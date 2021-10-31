TV Review: Lurid retelling of Clinton and Lewinsky loses by a nose

Producer Ryan Murphy has a lot to live up to with Impeachment: American Crime Story (BBC Two), his take on the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal that follows two previous seasons of the American Crime anthology: The People Versus OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Already, the ten-part series has been a hot topic for culture obsessives, and not just for its politics. So much has been made of its costuming...