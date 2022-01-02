TV review: Drawing back the curtain on the divorce of the century

A Very British Scandal (BBC One)

Peter O’Toole: Réalta & Rógaire (TG4)

The Profumo affair, in which the British Secretary of State for War John Profumo conducted an extramarital liaison with 19-year-old model Christine Keeler, laid bare the dissolute lifestyles of those in the rarefied upper reaches of the British establishment. Keeler had also been involved with Yevgeny Ivanov, a senior naval attaché at the...