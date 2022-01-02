Subscribe Today
Log In

TV & Radio

TV review: Drawing back the curtain on the divorce of the century

The latest BBC bodice-ripper, A Very British Scandal, unpicks the sensational 1963 divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in entertaining style

Emmanuel Kehoe
2nd January, 2022
TV review: Drawing back the curtain on the divorce of the century
Claire Foy and Paul Bettany in A Very British Scandal (BBC One)

A Very British Scandal (BBC One)

Peter O’Toole: Réalta & Rógaire (TG4)

The Profumo affair, in which the British Secretary of State for War John Profumo conducted an extramarital liaison with 19-year-old model Christine Keeler, laid bare the dissolute lifestyles of those in the rarefied upper reaches of the British establishment. Keeler had also been involved with Yevgeny Ivanov, a senior naval attaché at the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Aiden Turner and Matt Berry in Toast of Tinseltown, Tuesday on BBC Two. Picture: BBC/Objective Fiction/Ben Meadows

Appetite for Distraction

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe
David Thewlis and Olivia Colman in Landscapers on Sky Atlantic

Appetite for Distraction

TV & Radio Jenny Murphy Byrne
The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+

TV review: Disintegration of a Fab creative foursome, brilliantly realised

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe
Ryan Tubridy returns, in another set of enjoyably daft costumes and outfits, to present The Late Late Toy Show (RTÉ One and RTÉ Player). Picture: Evan Doherty

Appetite for Distraction

TV & Radio Jenny Murphy Byrne

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1