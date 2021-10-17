Subscribe Today
Log In

TV & Radio

TV Review: Bergman’s echoes resonate in an impassioned reboot

The great Swedish auteur’s 1974 TV series Scenes From a Marriage has been given a contemporary update, with impressive results

Emmanuel Kehoe
17th October, 2021
TV Review: Bergman’s echoes resonate in an impassioned reboot
Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac in Scenes From a Marriage

Scenes From a Marriage (Sky Atlantic)

The Defeated (Netflix)

In the relatively limited universe of films available to Irish filmgoers in the 1970s, audiences were divided between those who hated Ingmar Bergman films and those who couldn’t wait for the next one to appear.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary, sits fourth from right among a group of inmates quarantined on an isolated island on the Long Island Sound. Picture: Science History Images/Alamy Stock Photo

Radio review: Pinning down ‘the most dangerous woman in New York’

TV & Radio Sara Keating 3 weeks ago
Daniel Craig in his final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die, in cinemas from Thursday

Appetite for Distraction

TV & Radio Nadine O’Regan 3 weeks ago
Áine Lawlor and Brendan Courtney on Keys to My Life on RTÉ One: an engaging programme in which Courtney was in his element with the forthright Lawlor

TV Review: Rooms with plenty of views in a stroll down memory lane

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe 3 weeks ago
Robert Stafford and Ray Goggins in Ultimate Hell Week – The Professionals on RTÉ One

TV Review: Welcome to Hell as sports stars shape up for charity

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1