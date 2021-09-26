Radio review: Pinning down ‘the most dangerous woman in New York’
The strange – and, these days, strangely topical – tale of Typhoid Mary was retold in Sarah Blake’s Documentary On One
Have you heard the song about Typhoid Mary? Which one, you might ask. The Irish superspreader’s fame has only grown in recent years; a New York urban legend whose myth has travelled widely during the global pandemic. Sarah Blake’s Documentary On One: The Curious Case of Typhoid Mary (RTE Radio 1) aimed to set the historical record straight about this real-life Irishwoman, whose name has come to be synonymous with debates about public health and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Appetite for Distraction
Your weekly guide to the best streamed shows, podcasts and video games
TV Review: Rooms with plenty of views in a stroll down memory lane
The RTÉ current affairs presenter Áine Lawlor joined Brendan Courtney for an entertaining look back at the various homes she has lived in
TV Review: Welcome to Hell as sports stars shape up for charity
Well-known sporting names such as Peter Stringer, Andrew Trimble and Valerie Mulcahy were put through their paces in RTÉ’s latest reality outing
Appetite for Distraction: Your weekly guide to the best shows, podcasts and games
Your weekly guide to the best streamed shows, television and games