Radio review: Pinning down ‘the most dangerous woman in New York’

Have you heard the song about Typhoid Mary? Which one, you might ask. The Irish superspreader’s fame has only grown in recent years; a New York urban legend whose myth has travelled widely during the global pandemic. Sarah Blake’s Documentary On One: The Curious Case of Typhoid Mary (RTE Radio 1) aimed to set the historical record straight about this real-life Irishwoman, whose name has come to be synonymous with debates about public health and...