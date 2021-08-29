Radio review: Battle over capital’s streets continues on the airwaves
Dublin City Council was in the news for the wrong reasons again, when it announced that it was ending the pedestrianisation of some city centre streets – a decision it later reversed
Dublin is having a hard time these days. Businesses have closed down, homelessness continues to rise and antisocial behaviour has made certain streets a no-go area after dark. If the pandemic gave us an opportunity to reconsider the kind of capital city we want to represent our country – the kind of city we want for citizens to live in – the evidence so far is that Dublin City Council, at least, has failed.
Last...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
TV review: Christy Moore’s musical voyage still going strong after 52 years
Mark McLoughlin’s 2016 documentary focuses more on the singer’s strengths as a performer than on his life and times
TV review: Jones digs deep as a woman on the edge
The English actress gives a searing performance in the latest instalment of I Am . . . , Dominic Savage’s justly acclaimed drama
TV review: Division and delirium as a Constitutional relic was removed
Aideen Doyle, Lucy Kennedy and Maeve O’Brien’s documentary The 8th looked back at the social tumult and occasional rancour that accompanied the abortion referendum of 2018