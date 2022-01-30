Radio and theatre: Fifty years on, the events of Bloody Sunday still resonate

Fifty years ago on this day, Sunday, January 30, 1972, British forces opened fire on a gathering of unarmed civilians in Derry’s Bogside. They had assembled to protest against the British government’s policy of internment without trial. During the altercation, 26 civilians were shot; 14 of them died.

The incident was known as Derry's Bloody Sunday, a reference to a similar tragedy in 1920 at Croke Park, when the Royal Irish Constabulary shot 14 civilians...