Subscribe Today
Log In

TV & Radio

Radio and podcast review: An audio journey through the 20th century’s greatest novel

To mark the 100th anniversary of James Joyce’s Ulysses, listeners can appreciate the work through essays, lectures and a full RTÉ dramatisation dating from 1982

Sara Keating
13th February, 2022
Radio and podcast review: An audio journey through the 20th century’s greatest novel
Ulysses became the definitive modernist text, pioneering narrative point of view as a shifting stream-of-consciousness, representing human life in its basest and most ecstatic forms. Picture: Sipa/Shutterstock

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s monumental novel Ulysses. The book was published on his 40th birthday, and the writer liked to celebrate both events together. Joyce famously wrote from his life, and the birth of his book, he believed, was the birth of him as a serious literary writer.

Ulysses became the definitive modernist text, pioneering narrative point of view as a shifting stream-of-consciousness, representing human...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Today FM DJ Ray Foley: ‘The journalism degree went out the window as soon as I started listening to the radio.’ Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

Ray Foley interview: ‘Keeping people company is the most important thing’

Interview Tony Clayton-Lea
A British soldier assaults a Catholic protester on Bloody Sunday. The atrocity perpetrated on January 30, 1972 united Irish people north and south of the border in disgust. Picture: Thompson/Getty

Radio and theatre: Fifty years on, the events of Bloody Sunday still resonate

TV & Radio Sara Keating
Ever-reliable: Martin Freeman stars in The Responder (BBC One). Picture: Rekha Garton/BBC/Dancing Ledge Productions

Appetite for Distraction

TV & Radio Jenny Murphy Byrne
Laura Linney and Jason Bateman in Ozark (Netflix)

TV: Will Ozark’s unhappy family finally get their comeuppance?

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1