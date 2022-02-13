Radio and podcast review: An audio journey through the 20th century’s greatest novel

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s monumental novel Ulysses. The book was published on his 40th birthday, and the writer liked to celebrate both events together. Joyce famously wrote from his life, and the birth of his book, he believed, was the birth of him as a serious literary writer.

Ulysses became the definitive modernist text, pioneering narrative point of view as a shifting stream-of-consciousness, representing human...