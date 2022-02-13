Radio and podcast review: An audio journey through the 20th century’s greatest novel
To mark the 100th anniversary of James Joyce’s Ulysses, listeners can appreciate the work through essays, lectures and a full RTÉ dramatisation dating from 1982
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce’s monumental novel Ulysses. The book was published on his 40th birthday, and the writer liked to celebrate both events together. Joyce famously wrote from his life, and the birth of his book, he believed, was the birth of him as a serious literary writer.
Ulysses became the definitive modernist text, pioneering narrative point of view as a shifting stream-of-consciousness, representing human...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ray Foley interview: ‘Keeping people company is the most important thing’
The new presenter of Today FM’s 2pm-4.30pm show credits the late Gerry Ryan with igniting his love for radio and reflects on the highs and lows of his own career behind the microphone so far
Radio and theatre: Fifty years on, the events of Bloody Sunday still resonate
An Abbey Theatre reading of Richard Norton-Taylor’s powerful reaction to the the Saville Inquiry in 2010 illustrates the human suffering and the long wait for justice
Appetite for Distraction
Your weekly guide to the best TV shows, movies, podcasts and video games
TV: Will Ozark’s unhappy family finally get their comeuppance?
Drug importers and money launderers, the Byrdes dream of respectability and redemption. But as the bodies mount up, it is hard to see how the final series can grant the family those wishes