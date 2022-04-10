Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: The uplifting sight of an RTÉ veteran doing the walk of life

With Ireland criss-crossed by paths to sacred or semi-sacred places that might offer solace in times of need, interest in a so-called “Irish Camino” has emerged.

Santiago de Compostela in Galicia exists because the body of apostle St James the Elder is supposed to have arrived there in a boat crewed by angels (or of its own accord) – just the sort of spectacular medieval miracle that makes for, well, a certain permanence....