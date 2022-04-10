Subscribe Today
Log In

TV & Radio

Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: The uplifting sight of an RTÉ veteran doing the walk of life

Charlie Bird’s courageous ascent up Croagh Patrick in the face of serious illness was the TV event of the week

Emmanuel Kehoe
10th April, 2022
Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: The uplifting sight of an RTÉ veteran doing the walk of life
Charlie Bird reaches the top of Croagh Patrick with his grandchildren, Daniel O’Donnell, Ryan Tubridy and supporters (RTÉ News Now)

With Ireland criss-crossed by paths to sacred or semi-sacred places that might offer solace in times of need, interest in a so-called “Irish Camino” has emerged.

Santiago de Compostela in Galicia exists because the body of apostle St James the Elder is supposed to have arrived there in a boat crewed by angels (or of its own accord) – just the sort of spectacular medieval miracle that makes for, well, a certain permanence....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Living in a house transformed: Rob Hennessey with partner Katie and baby Caoimhe in The Great House Revival (RTÉ One)

Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: How a Great House led to a homely tale of resilience and refurbishment

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe
Total hugathon: Dermot Bannon with Nuala Carey, Patrick Freyne and Majella O’Donnell in Room to Improve: Constructive Criticism on RTÉ One

Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Beloved Bannon may finally be running out of Room to roam

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe
Samuel L Jackson and Dominique Fishback in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey on Apple TV+: the six-part series is worth watching for the excellent performances and chemistry between the main characters

Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Samuel L Jackson rages against the dying of the light in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

TV & Radio Emmanuel Kehoe
Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon: his earlier work will be critiqued by a ‘superfan’, a not-so-super fan and an Irish Times journalist

What to watch and listen to this week: Dermot Bannon under the spotlight and a celebrity memoir book club

Culture Emmanuel Kehoe

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1