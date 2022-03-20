Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Samuel L Jackson rages against the dying of the light in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Suspension of disbelief is key to your embrace of The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+). It stars Samuel L Jackson as the eponymous Ptolemy, a 91-year-old man beset by dementia and living in a house in Atlanta surrounded by upturned chairs, lampshades, cluttered surfaces and the remnants of his past life, among which he has lived since his wife’s death.

Jackson’s performance is convincing and poignant: there are moments...