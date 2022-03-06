Emmanuel Kehoe on TV: Reporters in Ukraine relay grim details in fight against both Putin and misinformation

Coverage of the Ukraine invasion (CNN, Sky News, RTÉ)

The Russian invasion of Ukraine comes to our screens as an evolving but often repetitive horror show of 24-hour news. I flick between CNN (which had a large team there from the get-go) and Sky News with the doughty 63-year-old Mark Austin reporting from an elevated position in Kyiv. By day his background is framed by the golden domes of St Michael’s Monastery...